Peoria restaurants making a comeback

Restaurant staff say they are bringing in more revenue since opening up for indoor dining

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After months of adhering to tight restrictions related to COVID-19, Peoria restaurant staff said getting permission to provide outdoor and indoor service has been a breath of fresh air.

“It was amazing, it was the best news ever having just carry out was a little bit hard for us, we have great support but it was still difficult to still try and keep up with everything all of the changes,” Nora Leon, Jalapeno’s manager said.

The transition into phase four of the Restore Illinois plan loosened restrictions on stores, salons and restaurants. About a month ago the streets of Peoria were almost bare and restaurant doors were closed. No customers were able to walk-in and for most restaurants take out service was the only option.

Some Peoria restaurant staff said they suffered under phase 3 of the Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s re-opening plan. They said maintaining business with low customer traffic was difficult. Now, businesses are bringing in more revenue, but some employees and owners said they have not completely bounced back.

“It’s been surprisingly better than I thought it was going to be, but it’s still slow,” Pat Sullivan, Owner of Kelleher’s said.

Leon said she thinks people are still too worried about the virus to step foot indoors, adding Jalapeno’s still gets a lot of take out orders.

According to the Peoria County Health Department, there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County Area. Tri-County leaders said if the outbreak worsens loosened restrictions may revert. This is a scary thought for some business owners.

“It’s just starting to build will new businesses and people living down here, but in a second they can ruin what we’ve got going on,” Sullivan said.

Food industry staff said if wearing a mask is what it takes to prevent another shutdown then people need to follow the rules.