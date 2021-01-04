Peoria restaurants shutdown as the new year begins

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 2020 — is still depriving area restaurants of growth and success.

The owner of Peoria’s Hungry Moose decided to temporarily shut down his restaurant. It’s been open a little more than a year at its new location on Sterling Ave.

The owner, Chad Zike said keeping his doors open, just for carry-out, is costing him more than he is making.

“It was purely a financial reason,” he said. “Over the last seven, eight weeks of the shutdown we been doing just enough to lose $1,500 a day just on payroll, not even covering the cost of the restaurant is itself. Therefore I felt it was in the best interest of the hungry moose to close until we were allowed indoor dining again.”

Hungry Moose isn’t alone. Peoria’s West Town Tap and Herold’s Pizza Oven will also be closed until indoor dining can resume.