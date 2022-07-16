PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Friday, July 15 was the start of this year’s river city pride festival. Celebrating all types of love, people came from far and wide to enjoy music, food, and entertainment shows.

Consisting of an all-ages talent show, puppy races, magicians, and drag races, there was something to enjoy for everyone.

Peoria Prouds president Cassie Lucchesi said representation is the most critical aspect of hosting an event like a pride fest.

“It’s representation. When we have a space where people are living openly and freely and being able to be themselves, that lets other people see it’s okay to be who they are also and so really representation is what matters” said Lucchesi

The festival also brought in many special guests including Jasmine Kennedy.

Kennedy is best known for being a 2022 contestant on the “Ru Pauls Drag Race” hit show. She headlined the “flo No Mo” Drag show Saturday evening.

Nicole Livsey, a board member of Peoria Proud, said that most of the vendors are in support of their LGBTQ+ locals.

“We wanted to utilize this space to show that there are so many different organizations, non-profits, agencies, businesses that are LGBT owned, LGBT friendly, and that everything you need could be here in Peoria and this is a great place to live,” said Livsey.