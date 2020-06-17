Peoria Riverfront back open; floodwater, debris cleaned up by Public Works

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Business is back to normal, for the most part, on the Peoria Riverfront.

Now that the floodwaters have been cleared, outdoor seating is back open at Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern and Martini’s.

Peoria Public Works had to close the area down in mid-May because of the floods.

Assistant Public Works Director Sie Maroon says it took nearly five days to open the riverfront back up.

“We get with the fire department and we borrow some fire hoses, to hook up to the hydrants down here and start blowing everything off, cleaning everything off,” Maroon said.

Maroon says it’s great to have the area back open.

“That’s huge. Not only for the businesses, but for the people that have been wanting to get out of the house and go somewhere. Get out into the public, they’ve been able to do so with the outdoor dining,” Maroon said.

Maroon says the riverfront market will return this weekend. Another event which has been postponed due to flooding.