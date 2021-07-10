Peoria Riverfront concert postponed due to weather

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Steady Flow Concert that was scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday has been postponed due to impending weather.

According to a press release from Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment, the concert will be postponed until next Saturday, July 17.

“Peoria Music Fans: Unfortunately, due to the impending weather, tonight’s Steady Flow show at the Peoria Riverfront Festival Park is postponed to next Saturday, July 17th, 2021. We are excited to welcome back live music to the Riverfront and want to be sure we do so in the best conditions possible. All current tickets will be honored at the concert next weekend. We apologize for any inconvenience, but look forward to a great night of Phat Funk next Saturday!!” Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment

The official after-party at Kenny’s Westside Pub has also been postponed until next Saturday.

The postponed concert was set to kick off the debut season of shows on the Landing on the Peoria Riverfront. More information is available at Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment’s website.