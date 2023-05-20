PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The 20th year of the Peoria Riverfront Farmers Market kicked off Saturday morning for the 2023 season.

Ann Ladd and her husband sell their homemade syrups and sauces from their local business Cabin Fever Sweets. She has been coming to the Riverfront market since 2018 and said the community keeps her coming back.

“I love the community and getting to see people and telling them about our product and what we do, and the atmosphere is great and everybody is just positive,” said Ladd.

That positive atmosphere is what caught the eye of Peoria local Sierra Kent.

“I think you can tell everyone here is really passionate about what they do, and I’d love to support that. There are so many things that are so unique. I got this necklace from this lady who recycles trash into jewelry so that’s something you can’t find anywhere,” said Kent.

While this wasn’t Kent’s first time at the farmers market, she said she wanted to bring her friend Anne Campbell along, who had recently moved to Peoria.

“I was very surprised by the amount of people and amount of booths here, and I’ve been to other farmers markets in like rural Tennessee where there’s been like three or four booths, but this is immaculate. Every Saturday we will be here,” said Campbell.

The farmers market will be held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until September.