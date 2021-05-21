Peoria Riverfront Market featuring 75 local vendors opens Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The largest farmers’ market in Peoria is back for the summer with its opening day on Saturday.

The Peoria RiverFront Market will feature more than 75 local vendors, live music, arts, crafts, coffee, and omelet station, said Manager Sharon Gramm.

Gramm said there will be a great selection of produce, meats, cheese, baked goods, flowers, jewelry, and hand-made items, all from area vendors.

“We are a producers-only market, so everything has to be made, grown, or created by the person that’s selling it. It is local, as local as you can get, and it’s so important to support local businesses and support local farmers and support our local economy,” she said.

Gramm said they are excited to return to normal, as the pandemic forced them to have fewer vendors last year.

“It’s really exciting because I know a lot of people are looking forward to opening day and the farmers are looking forward to being able to sell their produce,” she said.

The Peoria RiverFront Market is located in the 200 block of Water St. It starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m. every Saturday through the end of September, rain or shine. Admission is free and there is plenty of parking nearby.