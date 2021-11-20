Peoria RiverFront Market host fourth annual Thanksgiving RiverFront Market, the last of the year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday, the Peoria RiverFront Market hosted their fourth annual Thanksgiving RiverFront Market.

The final Riverfront Market of the year, Manager Sharon Gramm said it was an opportunity to shop local right before the holiday season.

“One last opportunity to come down and shop for Thanksgiving meals, or get some baked goods, also look ahead to Christmas shopping, it’s a great place to get gifts too,” Gramm said.

She added, customers are helping support area businesses by shopping at the Riverfront Farmers Market.

“We are a producers-only market, so everything must be grown, made, or hand-created by the person that’s selling it,” said Gramm.

James Buckley, with Garden Spot Vegetable Farm in Princeville, said he’s appreciative of that local support, as they work hard to put a good product on the table.

“It generates revenue for us, it generates a good product for the customer to put local on their dinner plate this holiday. We have a lot invested into the crop, so to see this amount of people coming out, it’s fantastic,” said Buckley.

And Gramm said hearing vendors making sales is great to hear.

“There’s nothing better than having the vendors tell me that they’ve had a record-breaking day, and it looks like it’s gonna be a really good day today,” said Gramm.