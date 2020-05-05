Peoria RiverFront Market opening May 16 at limited capacity

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — A long-running tradition, the Peoria RiverFront Market will be opening May 16, but at limited capacity.

The RiverFront Market will open but it won’t be business as usual; it will open in four phases adding resources each time.

Phase one includes selling only perishable produce and plants that will grow food. Phase two will bring in meats, eggs, and other agricultural products.

Market manager Sharon Gramm says precautions are in place to ensure safe purchases.

“The vendors will be the one to touch the produce, so customers will ask for what they want and the vendors will hand that to them. They will have hand washing stations and some other sanitary precautions,” said Gramm.

Gramm says with everything shut down, she is glad the market will still be open.

“We also feel a strong obligation to our farmers that have the best produce available right now, you know, they are picking it and growing it locally. It hasn’t traveled 1,500 miles, it hasn’t been touched by a lot of different people so we really feel that, you know, we really need to offer an outlet for these farmers to sell this great produce that they have,” said Gramm.

Gramm also says pets are not allowed at least for the first few weeks.