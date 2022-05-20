PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Market is opening for its 19th season on Saturday, May 21.

About 100 vendors have signed up for the opening day. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., people can explore the small businesses that sell their goods by the water.

There will be a mix of spring produce, food, arts and crafts, balloons, and face painting.

“It’s really a community event. We have a lot of people that come and meet friends and family, we have bloody marys and mimosas at Martini’s, so it’s just a really fun place to be on Saturday morning, and it’s good to see that kick off again for the Summer,” said Manager of the Peoria Riverfront Market Sharon Gramm.

Rain or shine, the market will be open every Saturday until the end of September.