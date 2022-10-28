PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ten years, a ten-foot amethyst, and a $1 million investment.

“America is going to hear from the Peoria Riverfront Museum,” said CEO and President of the Peoria Riverfront Museum John Morris. “We are approaching our 250th birthday as a nation and we’re going to help lead the way.”

The Peoria Riverfront Museum is the nation’s only multidisciplinary museum of art, science, history, and achievement. To celebrate, leaders at the museum unveiled multiple new items, including a ten-foot amethyst.

“We believe this to be one of the three tallest amethyst specimens on public display in the world today,” said Morris.

Also, leaders announced a seven-figure grant headed to the museum.

Laura Schachtrup, executive director at the Gilmore Foundation, said, “The Gilmore Foundation is proud to announce another $1 million commitment.”

The donation will fund blockbuster exhibitions like T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator, Titanic, Sharks, and Lego: The Art of the Brick.

A quarter of the grant is also a gift matching dollar for dollar. This is for donors who move to a visionary society level of $10,000 or more.

“You don’t need to go to Chicago. You don’t need to go to New York. It’s here in Peoria,” said Schachtrup.