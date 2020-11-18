Peoria Riverfront Museum closes Friday, local student passes still valid through May

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum is closing Friday under the state’s latest mitigation restrictions.

It’s days after museum leaders announced Peoria and East Peoria students will be given free passes to the museum. CEO and President John Morris says students will still receive those passes which include a movie, planetarium show, and gallery admission.

“We’re disappointed because we just made an announcement about students being able to come to a safe, socially distanced, mask required museum setting but we look forward to being reopened soon. These passes are good until May 1,” said Morris.

He says while the timing is unfortunate, he hopes the museum can re-open soon.

“In the meantime, the students will be receiving their passes and the museum will be eagerly awaiting the time when we can reopen these doors and let them into the movie, the planetarium, and galleries,” said Morris.

Morris says students will be able to get an educational experience at the Peoria Riverfront Museum once it’s deemed safe to do so.

“We want people to have access to the greatest and the best and the biggest of things. Peoria and the Peoria area, Central Illinois deserves inspiration. We deserve inspiration. The museum is here everyday to try to make sure we are giving as much of it as possible,” said Morris.

Morris also says the museum has plenty of virtual offerings and content. He says Peoria and East Peoria teachers can engage students with the online experience while the museum is closed.

Student passes are valid through May 1, 2021.