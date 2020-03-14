Breaking News
COVID-19 patient confirmed in Woodford County; Gov. Pritzker says up to 64 cases reported in the state
Closings
There are currently 26 active closings. Click for more details.

Peoria Riverfront Museum closes until further notice

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum will close to the public effective 5 p.m. March 14 until further notice.

The closure includes galleries, planetarium, giant screen theater, and all related programs and events. Staff offices will remain open for now.

The museum provided the following statement:

We make this decision in light of the rapidly changing circumstances and the announcement of the first local case of COVID-19. We choose to exercise an abundance of caution and responsibility as a public space and trusted community institution.

We care deeply about our community and urge all of members and friends to help provide informed leadership in promoting healthy and safe practices in the coming days and weeks.

We plan to continue to provide uplifting digital content from museum through social media with a desire to inspire during a time when we may be more constrained.

Cathie Neumiller, VP Marketing & Communications

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News