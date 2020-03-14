Peoria Riverfront Museum closes until further notice

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum will close to the public effective 5 p.m. March 14 until further notice.
The closure includes galleries, planetarium, giant screen theater, and all related programs and events. Staff offices will remain open for now.
The museum provided the following statement:
We make this decision in light of the rapidly changing circumstances and the announcement of the first local case of COVID-19. We choose to exercise an abundance of caution and responsibility as a public space and trusted community institution.
We care deeply about our community and urge all of members and friends to help provide informed leadership in promoting healthy and safe practices in the coming days and weeks.
We plan to continue to provide uplifting digital content from museum through social media with a desire to inspire during a time when we may be more constrained.Cathie Neumiller, VP Marketing & Communications