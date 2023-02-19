PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Kids and adults alike got a special treat on Sunday during the Engineering Day fair at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Hundreds gathered to flex their creative muscles and show off their building skills. All the guests had access to the museum and its exhibits.

Visitors participated in activities like robotics and the Bridge Bus competition, where middle school kids got to build bridges and break them.

Senior Planetarium Educator Nick Rae said that is the condensed story of civilization, getting ideas from other people and branching off.

“It’s very important; you never know when somebody will have a spark go off, and it will drive them the rest of their life towards a certain career,” said Rae. “It’s possible that could happen today here.”

He said Engineering Day is one of the busiest days for the Riverfront Museum.