PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — We’re also getting a look in time and space thanks to new pictures released by NASA.

After releasing the first image from the James Webb Telescope on Monday, NASA released more pictures on Tuesday.

These images coming from the telescope that launched in late December. It uses infrared technology to provide us with some of the clearest images of the most distant objects in the universe.

You don’t have to go that far to enjoy the view. Peoria Riverfront Museum guests were able to look at images from the Webb Telescope before their show began at the planetarium.

“It can see really far out into space. Which in astronomy means you’re looking back in time. So, in the first image that was revealed it saw galaxies that were 13 billion light years distant, which means you’re seeing them as they were 13 billion years ago. We’re getting close to observing some of the first galaxies that formed in our universe,” said Renae Kerrigan, Peoria Riverfront Museum Planetarium Director And Curator Of Science.

Kerrigan said she expects more images from the James Webb Space Telescope within the next few weeks.