Peoria Riverfront Museum extending student program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -The T. rex is hanging around for a while longer at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Museum officials said Friday they are extending the “T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator” exhibit through Jan. 9, 2022. This coincides with a change in the “Every Student Initiative” program, which allows free admission for Peoria Public School students.

“We bring every student K-8th grade through a curriculum-related basis for an experience in the planetarium, or with the art galleries or with the T. rex exhibition now,” said Peoria Riverfront Museum President and CEO John D. Morris.

Morris said this expansion doesn’t just benefit students. There’s also a family pass being offered to get the whole family involved.

“When they take it home, they are able to bring their families back for one visit to the planetarium, one visit to the giant screen theater, one visit to the galleries, and if they do those three, they earn their way to the big blockbuster exhibition T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator,” Morris said.

The program is a way to get students interested in what they will learn in the classroom.

“There is an alignment with what’s actually being on display and the curriculum. So, the kids learn ahead of time,” said Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat.

“If you get to touch a meteorite that came from outer space, we have here out on display here in the museum, then when you’re studying something about space in the 6th-grade curriculum on space, you’re more attuned to be interested in it,” said Morris.