Peoria Riverfront Museum extends free pass for students and families

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students and families will have more time to visit the Peoria Riverfront Museum for free, so long as they own the museum’s Every Student Initiative “Student+Family Fun Pass.”

Museum spokespeople extended the deadline for the free pass through Thursday, May 27. Pass holders will be able to see all exhibitions, a Dome Planetarium show, and a movie with free popcorn at the Giant Screen Theater.

Students who complete the pass will earn two free tickets to the new exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History, “T. rex: The Ultimate Predator.” That exhibit is making its debut at the museum Saturday, May 29, and will run through Monday, Sept. 6.

Those passes are valued at up to $500,000 and are funded by donor support. They cover all Peoria Public Schools and East Peoria District 86 K-8 students and their families, as well as schools supported by the museum’s Every Student Initiative.

More than 10,000 passes were distributed to schools.

Originally created as a means for students missing out on canceled school field trips to be able to visit the museum with their entire family for free. CityLink generously covers the cost of transportation for students and their families.

The museum also provides virtual field trips and workshops through Google Classrooms for students and teachers to use online along with live video presentations and exhibition tours via Zoom.

Schools sponsored by Every Student Initiative have free access to virtual educational resources, which are available to other schools for a nominal fee.

Those looking for more information about the program or the museum’s virtual field trips and workshops or would to sponsor a school can call (309)-686-7000 or visit the museum’s website.