Peoria Riverfront Museum goes virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While Illinois’ stay-at-home order is causing many businesses of all variety to temporarily close, one is simply moving online.

The Peoria Riverfront Museum is now going digital and offering people an interactive way to experience its many features from their own homes.

John Morris, President and CEO of the museum, said the decision to close the museum’s doors was not an easy one but it was necessary for the public’s safety.

“We’re saddened to think that the current situation has taken away the inspirational and confidence-building experiences that museum field trips provide these students and all people who count on museum visits to lift them up,” Morris wrote on the museum’s website.

However, he said going fully digital was a way to offer a continuous source of inspiration for those who frequent the museum.

“There will be inspiration throughout the day of all sorts of interesting history, art, science, achievement in those four disciplines,” Morris said. “We’re the only museum of our kind in the nation with art, science, history, and achievement.”

He said the daily updates, including virtual tours, exhibits, videos and stories can be accessed on the museum’s various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and its official website.