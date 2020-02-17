Peoria Riverfront Museum holds annual engineering day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This week is national engineers week and every year around this time the Peoria Riverfront Museum has its annual engineering day.

Future engineers, scientists and kids of all ages got to participate in all kinds of activities.

Local engineering groups had tables set up throughout the museum for the kids to experiment with. Robots and marshmallow sculptures were just a couple of things the kids could have fun with.

“Kids love playing and creating things and have great imaginations and that is what a lot of engineering is about, so it’s a great chance to see people that are doing that as a job and love it enough to show their toys to the families or people that do it as a hobby because it’s a lot of fun and there’s a lot of cool stuff you can do,” said Nick Rae, Planetarium Educator at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Event coordinators say they hope a day like this sparks curiosity for these kids to pursue science and engineering.