PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The Peoria Riverfront Museum unveiled a hand-painted portrait of Richard Pryor on Jan. 16, 2024. This is the first time the museum has commissioned a painting like this, and it will be on display in their lobby until spring 2024.

The artist, Jonathon Romain, wanted to paint Pryor in a way no one really sees him. According to Richard Pryor Junior, outside of work, Pryor was introverted. Romain took a new look at the star and painted him calmly, rather than on a stage.

Pryor is depicted in a black and white oil painting, sitting on a front porch of a home, that represents his grandmother’s brothel, with the address number 309. “I saw that his grandmother’s house was in the 300th block of Washington. That block is torn down because they built the expressway there. But I did not have the specific address for her house, but I thought 3-0-9 would be the perfect symbolic way to represent that.” said Romain.

The painting features Pryor sitting in front of an open door with darkness behind him. Romain said he left the inside of the house dark, to represent the harsh environment Pryor grew up in. The artist said he was able to pour emotion into this portrait, because like Pryor, he found peace in art.

A Peoria native in attendance of the unveiling, who grew up on the same block as Richard Pryor, is thrilled to see Peoria give Pryor the overdue recognition he deserves. “I’m glad to see that the Riverfront Museum is actually highlighting, again, another piece of black history. And this man made a great contribution, many of which, most Peorians aren’t even aware of yet.”

Richard Pryor Junior was at a loss for words when the painting was announced at the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Luncheon on January 15, 2024. “Jonathon Romain out-did his self with this. I was flabbergasted and just shocked, because I never thought that it was going to be on the level that it is. And it just makes me really proud to see Peoria finally embracing dad.”

The assistant Curator at the Peoria Riverfront Museum said that it’s time that Peoria recognizes all of its history. “He’s [Pryor] a product of a period of our history that we would rather erase or just keep hush-hush. And so to bring it forward is not damming our city in any way, it is just acknowledging where we come from.”