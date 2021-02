PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – From learning the Rubik’s cube algorithm to creating sound machines, students across central Illinois put their engineering skills to the test this week.

Starting Sunday, the Peoria Riverfront Museum is hosting free virtual workshops as a part of 2021 Virtual Engineering Week.

Museum leaders also handed out more than 800 free science kits that go along with workshop lessons.

Students can register for engineering week on their website.