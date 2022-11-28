PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum has installed the city’s largest live Christmas tree.

On Monday, crews set up a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of Sun Plaza, located along SW Water Street.

The tree will be decorated with 30,000 lights and will remain up throughout the month of December.

The placing of the tree is part of the museum’s Christmas in the Village event that will take place this Saturday. From 2 P.M. – 4 P.M., the event will feature Santa, carriage rides, hot chocolate, local vendors, and more.