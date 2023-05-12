PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Body Worlds, an exposition of real human anatomy preserved through plastination, is making its way to the Peoria Riverfront Museum. It will be combined with another exhibit, the museum’s showcase on the human heart.

Body Worlds curators say that attendees can come away changed, and that it can be an eye-opening experience. President and CEO of the Riverfront Museum, John D. Morris, said that this is a huge deal for the museum.

“The most popular science exhibition in history, Body Worlds, and it is paired up with our own self-curated exhibition on the human heart, this has never been done with Body Worlds before, and it’s pretty exciting for central Illinois,” Morris said.

The exhibit is scheduled to last until the end of the year.