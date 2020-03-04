Peoria Riverfront Museum invites the public to relax under the stars

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The outer space vibe is scientific to some and soothing to others.

The Peoria RiverFront Museum is in its fifth year of presenting its “Relax Under The Stars” program where members of the public can come to the Dome Planetarium in the afternoon and relax in a dark room, with soft background music playing while images of stars and outer space are projected onto a screen in front of them.

Those who attended the event described the atmosphere as “soothing,” “peaceful,” and “amazingly quiet.”

Charity Jeffs, who attended the event for the first time, said she’s been looking for new things to do in the city and after attending the event she felt more at peace than before it started.

“I would kind of fall asleep and wake up to another beautiful picture and then I would kind of fall asleep and wake up again,” Jeffs said.

Renae Kerrigan, curator of science and planetarium director at the museum, said the program started in 2015 and she brought it to the museum because she wanted to give everyone a space to slow down during their day.

“We are all so busy,” Kerrigan said. “It’s rare that you take time to just sit and be peaceful and I figure if we could offer people the opportunity to do that here it would be a nice thing to do for Peoria.”

Others who attended the event for the first time, like Becky Herkelman, said it was the perfect atmosphere for those looking to escape the stresses of work.

“You know, coming in you’re thinking about your day and what you have to get done and then by the end you’re just not thinking about it anymore,” Herkelman said.

Kerrigan said the event is held every first Wednesday of the month and more information about the program can be found on the museum’s website.