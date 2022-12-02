PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum turned on the lights of its 50-foot Christmas tree Friday.

Local kids joined Santa and FOLEPI the Soldier to turn the lights on the tree outside the museum’s Sun Plaza.

Peoria Riverfront Museum board member Alison Unkovich said the tree is Peoria’s largest real Christmas tree and has more than 30,000 lights on it.

“We were excited by the opportunity to provide Peoria with its own Rockefeller-style Christmas tree,” Unkovich said.

The tree will remain on display through the month of December.

The museum will also be hosting a Christmas in the Village event that will take place Saturday from 2 P.M. – 8 P.M., the event will feature Santa, carriage rides, hot chocolate, local vendors, and more.