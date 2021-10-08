Peoria Riverfront Museum opens new exhibits, extends T. Rex showcase

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum on Friday unveiled two new exhibits for the fall and announced the extension of the T. rex exhibit through Jan. 16, 2022.

“Railroaders: Jack Delano’s Homefront Photography” is a collection of more than 60 World War II-era portraits of railroad workers on the home front. Each portrait tells a story of everyday life for railroaders during the war when railroads were vitally essential for transporting supplies.

“Railroaders is not about trains, but about people,” said Peoria native and exhibition sponsor Bon French. “These photos represent an important part of the war effort from 1942 through 1943 as the government was trying to communicate the importance of everyone’s role at home.”

John Morris, president & CEO of Peoria Riverfront Museum, said he hopes people are encouraged by the exhibit.

“You will never see more inspiring historical portraits of the people who kept the home front going in World War II,” Morris said. “We hope they take away a little inspiration about our own time. The grit and determination then can be paralleled with the grit and determination we need to make it through the pandemic.”

“Treasures of the Peoria Riverfront Museum Collection: Design & Duplication” is a cross-section of artistic works, scientific objects, and historic relics. The exhibit contains ‘ten vignettes to explore the common theme of the intricacies of structure and form as well as aspects of repetition and duplication that can be found in both nature and fabricated object,'” according to the museum website.