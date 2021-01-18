Peoria Riverfront Museum plans to reopen March 6, staff prepares new exhibit and experiences

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum can reopen under Tier 1 Mitigations that went into effect in Central Illinois on Monday, but museum leaders said they’re not opening up yet.

The museum has been closed since mid-November when all regions moved to Tier 3 Mitigations. President & CEO John Morris said they’re planning to reopen on March 6.

“Our galleries, our planetarium, our giant-screen theater will all be ready to provide our public with the greatest possible service, including our students in the area at Peoria and East Peoria schools who all have every student initiative passes,” said Morris.

He said staff is making changes as old exhibits are leaving and new ones are being installed.

“Right now we are planning the biggest exhibition of the permanent collection of stars we’ve ever done in the history of the museum, the 101 objects that really make our collection special,” said Morris.

He said it’s a big process to build a new exhibit and staff members are working to make it an exciting experience.

“Typically a new exhibition will take up to two years or more to put together. Our curators are going to work to put this together using our own permanent collection stars in a matter of the next seven weeks and I think people are going to be surprised how great it is going to be,” said Morris.

In the meantime, Morris said people can still enjoy the museum’s virtual offerings. He said there are tours, exhibits, experiences, and more online that people can check out.