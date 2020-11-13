Peoria Riverfront Museum providing free passes to students in Peoria Public Schools, East Peoria School District

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum is giving back to thousands of students. Thursday, John Morris, the president and CEO of the museum announced a gift worth $500,000 in value.

Every student in Peoria Public Schools and East Peoria School District will be offered a free pass to the museum.

Students can bring their families along to see the exhibitions, galleries and even catch a movie.

The pass is good through May 1, 2021.

Students will also receive two free tickets to see the T-Rex Exhibition, making its first stop ever in Peoria. It opens May 29, 2021.

“This is really a priceless gift because it’s the gift of education, it’s the gift of inspiration and we look to you folks for tomorrow to be our leaders to help pull us all together help take us in the right direction,” Peoria Riverfront Museum Board of Directors Chairman Steve Jackson said.

Museum board members recognize not all students will be able to come to the museum. Gallery tours will also be online, accessible by students and teachers.