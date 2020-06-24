Peoria Riverfront Museum reopening July 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum is reopening its doors to the public Wednesday, July 1, with brand-new exhibitions and safety guidelines in place.
The museum will be open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and will be closed Sunday and Monday. This scheduling allows museum staff to clean the building and further prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Guests will be expected to follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing face masks and maintaining a 6-foot distance from other guests. Timed tickets and member reservations are available on the museum’s website as well as by phone and in person.
Admission is free for members, $11 for the public, $10 for students and seniors 60 and older, and $9 for youth ages 3-17.
Meanwhile, the museum plans to continue providing digital content from the museum through the “Virtual Peoria Riverfront Museum” social media.
