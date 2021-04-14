Peoria Riverfront Museum set to become first stop for traveling T-Rex exhibit

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The world’s most popular dinosaur will soon tour internationally, and its first stop is in Peoria.

Beginning May 28, Peoria Riverfront Museum will host “T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator.”

The exhibit features a complete replication of a T-Rex from nose to tail. An animated skeleton showing the movement of the dinosaur will also be on display.

The museum’s chief curator, Bill Conger, said an exhibit of this size coming to Peoria is a plus for the city.

“Bigger cities will see this show, smaller cities not likely, but Peoria for the size town that we are to be able to host an exhibition like this is going to be a major coup,” Conger said.

Conger also explained the T-Rex exhibit is the start of the transformation of the former IHSA room.

“We will have an exhibition space that will be completely rotational, [and] will be able to exhibit tons of new content that is not only designed for youngsters but it’s really designed for families,” he said.

The T-Rex exhibit will remain at the Riverfront Museum through September 6.