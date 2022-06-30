PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Riverfront Museum partnered with Art Bridges to open a new exhibition.

Chief curator of the museum, Bill Conger, said the American Revolutionaries: Art & Disruption exhibition is one of the museum’s largest collaborations to date.

The exhibition is a 166-year span from 1864 to 2020 of American art, told through about 20 art pieces.

“Beginning with the nostalgic work of painter and Currier and Ives illustrator George Henry Durrie, who

was instrumental in creating the most indelible images of early American life, the subject of America as a

new land of prosperity is created,” said Conger.

He said the goal of the displays is to educate the community about subjects that have shaped American art and America itself.

It is a challenge to incorporate art pieces from different times, said Conger, but the museum wanted to tell a bigger story.

“It is unlike any exhibition we have ever done, the caliber of work in the show is probably beyond any other that we had that spans so much time, said Conger.

The exhibition will open on Saturday, July 2, and will remain open until the spring of 2023.