PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Not so long ago, in a galaxy not so far, far away, the entire Star Wars trilogy will be playing at the Peoria Riverfront Museum’s giant screen all summer long.

The complete nine-film series plays first in Peoria this summer, as Peoria Riverfront Museum’s Giant Screen Theater becomes the first venue to host the entire trilogy.

The museum’s “Summer of Star Wars on the Giant Screen” kicks off Memorial Day weekend, May 28, as the franchise marks the 45th anniversary of the premiere of its first film.

The “Summer of Star Wars” runs every Saturday at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., May 28 through July 23. The nine films are screened in chronological order, beginning with “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” and ending with “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.”

On June 18 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., in celebration of “Star Wars” (“A New Hope”), author Dan Zehr, host of the Star Wars podcast “Coffee With Kenobi,” will be at the theater for a talk and book signing of his latest work “Star Wars I am Your Father” between screenings of the iconic film.

“We are thrilled to be the first theater to host all nine of these iconic films,” said Peoria Riverfront Museum Theater & Media Manager, David Stief. “The most successful film in Giant Screen Theater history is 2015’s ‘The Force Awakens’ with more than 8,000 people attending the film during its one-month premiere run, so we are expecting a busy summer.”



The full “Summer of Star Wars on the Giant Screen” includes “The Phantom Menace” May 28, “Attack of the Clones” June 4, “Revenge of the Sith” June 11, “A New Hope” June 18, “The Empire Strikes Back” June 25, “Return of the Jedi” July 2, “The Force Awakens” July 9, “The Last Jedi” July 16, “The Rise of Skywalker” July 23.

“Summer of Star Wars” tickets cost $10.50 for adults ($8.50 for members), $9.50 for seniors (60+) and students (with ID) ($7.50 for members), and $8.50 for youth (3-17) ($6.50 for members).

To purchase tickets or for more information, call 309.686.7000 or visit the museum’s website.

May the 4th Be With You, all summer.