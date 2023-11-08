PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum will be offering free admission on Nov. 12.

According to a Peoria Riverfront Museum Facebook post, the museum is participating in the Access for All days initiative.

The program allows members of the community to visit the museum for free every second Sunday of the Month. The Peoria Riverfront Museum is one of 64 museums across the U.S. to partner with the Art Bridges Foundation for the initiative.

The museum will be celebrating its first Access for All day on Nov. 12 with a celebration from Noon to 5 p.m. which will feature FOLK: Selections from the American Folk Art Museum.

Access for All visitors will also receive a museum achievement passport, which can let guests gather points to exchange for rewards.

More information on the museum is available on its website.