Peoria Riverfront Museums boosts capacity limit to 60%, staff preparing for big summer season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – After being closed for the majority of last year, staff at Peoria Riverfront Museum said they’re preparing for a big summer in 2021.

In line with the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois, Peoria Riverfront Museum’s capacity will be boosted to 60%, and leadership at the museum said this is perfect timing as they prepare to debut two major projects.

T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator exhibit will open Memorial Day Weekend, May 29.

The museum is also preparing to launch a brand new planetarium projection system.

John Morris, CEO of the Peoria Riverfront Museum, said as restrictions are eased they’re beginning to see people trickle back in.

“The general public is starting to come back, our Every Student initiative family fun pass folks are coming back. By the time we open T.Rex on Memorial Day weekend, we expect thousands of people coming back to the museum again,” Morris said.

Morris says the museum is also following CDC and state guidance on masking.

Those fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask at the museum.