PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Rivermen won their first title in 22 years last month, and now they are sharing the history with the community.

The operations officer and owner of Rivermen, Bert Rogers, is making stops around Peoria with the President’s Cup trophy.

One of those stops was the Community Workshop and Training Center (CWTC) Wednesday.

Rogers said they always enjoy their time with the organization and appreciate all the support they receive from them.

CWTC’s customers and staff were able to take a picture with the trophy during their lunch hour.

The communication coordinator of CWTC, Rick Stephenson, said they were happy to be a part of the victory tour.

“Anytime the Peoria Rivermen are involved here, they have been very good to us, and we have gone to a lot of games with them, and they are excited about seeing the trophy,” said Stephenson.

Rogers said they will be making over 100 stops around the community with the trophy.