BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Bloomington will see some familiar faces in March.

The Peoria Rivermen are heading to the Grossinger Motors Arena on March 4. The arena will have to prepare the locker rooms for the team, but the ice is all ready to go.

Although the Rivermen don’t play in Bloomington often, it’s something city leaders hope can happen more.

With us having ice down for Illinois State hockey, and youth hockey who also rents the building, we’re ready to go,” said Anthony Nelson, Director of Arts and Entertainment for the city of Bloomington. “So we can do this more often.

The Rivermen’s usual spot at the Civic Center will be taken the weekend of March 4 for an ice skating tournament.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here.