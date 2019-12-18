Peoria Rivermen hope to continue momentum, excitement with Stanley Cup at Saturday’s game

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Rivermen are leading the SPHL with 13 wins this season, and they want to continue that momentum throughout the season.

With the Stanley Cup coming to Saturday’s game against the Quad City Storm, they’re hoping for fans to pack Carver Arena.

On Tuesday morning, the Rivermen hosted the Knoxville Ice Bears for an ‘education day’ game with students of all ages cheering on the Rivermen.

The game had one of the Rivermen’s highest attendance levels, with 6,889 fans. The Rivermen won 2-1.

Players Skyler Smutek and Eric Levine say they know the hard work it takes to win games.

“We just try to come to the rink every day, and work as hard as we can, try to get better,” said Smutek, who plays defense.

Levine also says that momentum is a huge part of the game and something they hope to continue throughout the season.

“Getting off to a good start is kind of the best way to set yourself up for our first goal, which is to make playoffs,” said Levine, who plays goaltender.

Saturday’s game against the Quad City Storm starts at 7:15 p.m. and tickets are available here.

The Stanley Cup will be at the game, and fans can take a picture with the trophy from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.