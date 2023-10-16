PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– CityLink and the Peoria Rivermen are partnering up for the 36th Annual Stuff-A-Buss Food Drive.

A CityLink news release states that fans can donate and meet the players at Kroger on Lindbergh Drive in Peoria from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 22.

For the past 36 years, CityLink has hosted the Stuff-A-Bus food drive to help eliminate hunger in Peoria. With a long partnership with Kroger to collect enough food to stuff a classic CityLink bus, the donations collected during the annual food drive benefit the food pantry at the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service. In a year, the Peoria Friendship House food pantry provides an average of 150,000 meals to those dealing with hunger in Peoria. CityLink News Release

The 2023 campaign commences on Oct 20 and stretches on till Nov. 29. This year’s goal is to break a new record and collect 13 tons of food.

Donations can be purchased or dropped off at all Kroger stores in Peoria and East Peoria.

More information can be found here.