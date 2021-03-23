Peoria Rivermen planning to return to play in the fall with fans in attendance

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – After the pandemic nixed their most recent season, the Peoria Rivermen are planning to return to the ice this fall with fans.

As COVID-19 left sports without their fans, the owner of the Peoria Rivermen says the team had no choice but to sit out of the 2020-21 season.

“We had a 1.7 million dollar expense budget to try to cover and it just wouldn’t work without having fans there,” said Bart Rogers, Peoria Rivermen Owner.

Due to Illinois potentially loosening restrictions in the coming weeks and months, there is now new hope for the Rivermen for 2021-2022.

“It’s very challenging to know when the right time is to start to get back on the streets and sell advertising and sell season tickets, and we just felt that we need to get going,” Rogers said.

This week, the team announced that season tickets are on sale as they prepare to take the ice for their 40th year anniversary season in October.

“For our season ticket base it’s about a thousand right now, but we’re always hoping to grow that,” Rogers said.

Staff with Discover Peoria say welcoming fans and visitors back to the Civic Center will be a boost for the city, especially the downtown area.

“There are hundreds of restaurants and businesses throughout the region that see an influx of visitors on those event or conference days,” said MacKenzie Taylor, Marketing Coordinator for Discover Peoria.

While admitting that challenges are ahead, Rogers says he’s looking forward to Rivermen hockey returning and he is hoping for the community’s continued support.

“We’re just hoping that the community can rally behind us, rally behind the Peoria Chiefs, rally behind our entities which really were the first to have to close down in March, and we’re going to be the absolute last to open up,” he said.

Rogers says more on capacity limits will be known as October approaches, but he hopes for 30-40% fan capacity as a worst-case scenario.