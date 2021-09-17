Peoria road closed due to school bus crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Eastbound Charter Oak at Orange Prairie has been closed due to a vehicle collision.
The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. Friday morning.
Director of Public Relations and Community Engagement, Thomas Bruch confirmed one of the vehicles involved is a Peoria Public Schools bus.
A Peoria Police officer on scene confirmed there are no injuries.
We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.
