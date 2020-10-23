Peoria road closure due to water main break

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The road has been closed at Adams and Liberty St. in Peoria Thursday.

According to a city employee, the road was closed around 8 p.m. due to a water main break. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

It is currently unknown when the road will reopen.

This story will be updated.

