Peoria road closure due to water main break

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The road has been closed at Adams and Liberty St. in Peoria Thursday.
According to a city employee, the road was closed around 8 p.m. due to a water main break. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
It is currently unknown when the road will reopen.
This story will be updated.
