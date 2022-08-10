PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New improvements will be underway to get rid of combined sewer overflow (CSO) in Peoria.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, a few roads will be closed off to work on eliminating CSOs.

Peoria Public Works plans on working on NE Glendale Avenue between Mary and Caroline Street, as well as Mary Street between NE Glendale Avenue and NE Perry Street.

Public Works will be doing curb work in the restoration phase of the CSO project.

They have already completed the infiltration ditches and trenches, as well as the storm, sewer, and drain system. They are currently working on the beginning of the final phase of project one out of 18.

Nick McMillion, communications specialist for Peoria Public Works said after Thursday’s work is completed, “Different restoration points of curb work, kind of restoring the area back to what it was, but better.”

All residents living on those streets have been advised of the closures and depending on Thursday’s weather, the construction should be done by the end of the day.