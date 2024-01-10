PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Road conditions in Peoria’s main streets are considered “very drivable” following the winter storm on Monday and Tuesday.

According to Peoria Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon, the morning crew treated the main streets for morning traffic but plans to continue working on residential streets later. Maroon stated that treating residential roads is their main focus on Wednesday.

He stated that blowing and drifting snow was not much of an issue overnight, and few areas refroze. Road conditions are expected to continue to improve until the snow starts again.

While Maroon said the roads are driveable, drivers should be careful of slick areas, drive slowly and allow for extra time when traveling.