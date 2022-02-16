PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter weather has come to Central Illinois once again.

Peoria Public Works and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) are giving their everything to make sure the roads are clear.

Deputy Director of Operations for Peoria Public Works Sie Maroon said, “We’re just trying to throw everything at this to make it more efficient.”

Both IDOT and Public Works have pre-treated roads to get rid of the ice as fast as they can.

“We’ll try to time it just so when the temperature falls below freezing that we’ll have trucks out there spreading and treating roads,” said Guy Tridgell, spokesperson for IDOT.

Public Works leaders said with all the rain expected, flooding is a huge possibility. “It’s the spot flooding that could take place in some of the streets that don’t have the stormwater inlets cleared yet. So it may cause some back-up in those situations,” said Maroon.

But, Tridgell said this is not anything Public Works or IDOT is not ready for.

“We prepare for this kind of event throughout the year. When it’s warm and sunny in the summer months, we’re thinking about snow and ice in the colder months,” said Tridgell. “So, we’re fully prepared, you know, for what this storm has in store for us. We’re just asking that the public remain patient.”

To make their job easier, they ask that people stay off the roads as much as possible over the next day or so.

Tridgell said, “We’re recommending that all unnecessary travel be postponed for a little while until we can get a handle on things out there.”

Maroon said public works employees hope to get onto residential roads late Thursday night, or early Friday morning after the main roads are clear.