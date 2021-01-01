Peoria road workers respond to the ice storm on New Years Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Within the first few hours of the new year, City of Peoria road crews were awake and getting ready to treat the roads. By 6 a.m., freezing rain was already falling hard, glazing pavement, roads and car windshields in a thick coat of ice.

WMBD’s Local Weather Authority said this is the worst ice storm in Central Illinois since 2008.

Peoria Public Works Deputy Director of Operations, Sie Maroon, said crews would maintain all 17 city snow routes all evening Friday and into the night.

They began coordinating at 3 a.m. Friday. Maintenance workers prepared early in the week to work on New Year’s Day.

“This is what we do,” Maroon said. “This is what our mission is.”

The roads were first treated with a liquid salt solution, called brine. This prevents snowfall or sleet from sticking to the pavement. Later on, the trucks can plow snow and sludge off the roads and lay down solid salt to help new snow and ice melt.

Because of the freezing rain, the roads were covered in a thick sludge, making the roads extremely slippery. It also meant that as snowplows pushed through the sludge, water and big chunks of ice were sprayed onto the roadside.

This caused another danger, because the chunks of ice can hit windows, cars, etc.

Snow plow driver Jess Freeman said that on an overpass, he must go extremely slowly. If ice were to fly off the overpass onto the road below, it could cause an accident.

The Public Works Department must analyze many different forecasts in order to strategize and figure out the best time to treat the roads and begin plowing. Maroon said maintenance workers must be adaptable to changing times and conditions.

“This is nothing new,” Maroon said. “Storms change all the time. Every storm is unique.”

Maroon said all it takes for power lines and tree limbs to start falling and causing damage is one tenth of an inch of ice. Far more ice piled onto Peoria on Friday.