Peoria Ronald McDonald House needs donations to stock its suites, shelves

PEORIA, Ill. — The Ronald McDonald House of Peoria needs donations for its suites.

CEO Kelly Thompson says they’re only around 65 percent stocked and would like to be 100 percent.

“Those donations are so important to create this home-like experience here, so that all of the supplies and all of the items that a family needs when they are staying with us, as long as needed, free of charge, we are just making it easy for them,” said Kelly Thompson, the CEO for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois.

The house opened in December and houses 22 families.

It’s a place where families with children receiving treatment stay. The house will help around 700 families a year.

Parents say the housing and accommodations help relieve stress during a difficult time.

Donations from the wishlist can be made online. The Ronald McDonald House of Peoria is registered at Bed, Bath & Beyond, Target, and Amazon.

“It’s a great way for anyone to get involved with our Ronald McDonald house here in Peoria, by donating items from our wishlist. It can be a box of wipes, lysol wipes to items that we need every day like a supply of laundry detergent,” said Thompson.

Donations can be shipped directly to the house or purchased and dropped off. The house can not accept any used donations.