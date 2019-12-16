Peoria Ronald McDonald House opens, community celebrates monumental facility

PEORIA, Ill. — Not only will the new Peoria Ronald McDonald House provide hundreds of volunteer opportunities for the local community, it will also serve hundreds of families.

“To see this house built and to think about the families that it’s going to help, the way that it helped us, it’s just amazing,” said Adam Simmons, a local spokesperson for the RMH. “I can’t even believe it. I’m almost speechless.”

Families, donors, supporters, and friends all gathered at the Peoria Ronald McDonald House Monday to unveil the new facility in an all-day celebration.

I think it’s breath taking to be able to come over the bridge on your way into Peoria and you can just see it and at nighttime it’s almost like a beacon of light that’s really welcoming and calling the families here. Melissa Skinner-Liberman, Board Chair | Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois

The Peoria RMH is about 40,000 sq. ft and slightly over four stories. It is located at the corner of Spalding Avenue and NE Monroe Street downtown. The first floor is reserved for community spaces; this includes a large central family/guest kitchen, a 50-person dining room, a family room, toy store, game room, arts & crafts room, and community room. There will also be a playground outside with a secure access point.

The Peoria RMH has a total of 22 mini-suites located on the second and third floors of the building. Each mini-suite sleeps up to five guests and includes a private bathroom. The fourth floor is shelled-out for future expansion.

Local artists living with disabilities helped create a sense of vibrancy for the Peoria Ronald McDonald House. Thirty-one artists created over 190 pieces to be on display all made possible by a grant from Grace and Peace Lutheran Church.

“This is a building that’s been built on a lot of love,” said Campaign Co-Chair Terry Clark. “This community loves people, loves to take care of people, and we’re just so thrilled to be part of it.”

The new Peoria RMH will serve over 700 families annually, providing a new sense of home for families in a medical situation.

Parking will be available in a lot across the street off Spalding.

The capital campaign for the Peoria Ronald McDonald House is still going strong with many individuals giving and adopt-the-house sponsorship opportunities still available.

Donations can be made online at rmhc-centralillinois.org/donate, or you may mail it to P.O. Box 5354, Peoria, Ill. 61601-5354. Donations at $1,000 and above will be recognized on a donor wall planned at the entry of the Peoria RMH.