Peoria Salvation Army food pantries are in critical need of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Salvation Army in Peoria is asking for help filling its pantries after seeing the need for food grow over the last month.

The Salvation Army has seen a 62% increase in people requesting groceries from its pantries since March 16, with a third of those in need asking for help for the first time.

The Salvation Army is in critical need of food items to make sure they can continue to provide meals for people in need during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Food donations The Salvation Army hopes to receive include:

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Fruit (Canned or Snack Packs)

Soup

Pasta

Pasta Sauce

Macaroni and Cheese

Boxed Meals

Canned Vegetables

Ramen Noodles

Canned Meats (Like tuna or chicken)

Cereal

Instant Oatmeal

Nutrigrain Bars or Granola Bars

Bread

Applesauce

Non-perishable Snacks

The Salvation Army in Peoria food pantries is located at The Salvation Army-Peoria Citadel at 2903 W. Nebraska Ave and The Salvation Army-Family Services at 414 NE Adams in Peoria. The Peoria Citadel pantry is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. while the Family Services pantry is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Those wishing to donate can contact Kathy Anderson at (309) 339-3849 or drop the donations off at either of food pantry locations.