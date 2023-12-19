PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The Salvation Army is hosting its annual Toy Shop and Christmas Food Box Distribution from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21.

For the last two months, Toys for Tots bins have been present in local stores to go toward the giveaway. According to Major Heath Sells, Peoria Area Commander for the Salvation Army, Toys for Tots is responsible for up to 80% of the toys received.

“We anticipate here in the next three days that we will provide nearly 20 thousand toys to close to three thousand children here throughout Peoria,” said Sells.

Other contributors to the event were the Peoria Rivermen, Caterpillar, OSF, PNC Bank, Concerned African American Retirees, Limestone High School, and many more.

Volunteers are on site to check people in, be personal shoppers, and hand out food boxes. The Christmas Dinner food boxes have enough components to make a full Christmas dinner and a $20 gift card to get your meat of choice.

Sells talked about the importance of volunteers for the annual event. “For me, one of the greatest joys that I see in a volunteer’s face, is when they connect with a family and know that they made Christmas possible for them.”

Some volunteers are bilingual to help the Spanish-speaking communities. Sells said that their events have seen an increase in Spanish-speaking individuals, and they want to do their best to accommodate.

There are books, toys, board games, wrapping paper, stockings, and stuffed animals for ages ranging from newborn to sixteen years old. “It means a lot to the community. Because like I said, there are children out here that don’t have toys, may not get toys, this might be the only opportunity they have to get toys.” shopper, Racine Johnson, said.

