Peoria Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign, seeking volunteers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Salvation Army on Friday kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign at Hy-Vee Grand Prairie in Peoria.

Major Heath Sells, Tri-County coordinator at Peoria Salvation Army, said the goal is to raise $1.7 million. Individuals can even donate through Apple Pay and Google Pay if they don’t have cash.

He hopes the campaign puts people in the holiday spirit by helping the less fortunate.

“The red kettle is a wonderful, historic opportunity to engage people, to invite them to help their neighbors in need. As they put those coins and bills in, they know that hope is going to be transformed for lives of countless individuals,” said Sells.

Sells said they are seeking volunteers to ring the bell at their local Hy-Vee, Shnucks, or Walmart. They need to fill 1500 hours in Peoria and 1200 hours in Pekin. A two hour commitment is required.

“Usher in the season by ringing a bell and helping a neighbor in need,” he said.

